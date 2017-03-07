WATCH: Here’s A Supercut Of ‘Tolerant’ Anti-Trump Protesters Pummeling People

FOLLOW US!



Anti-Trump protesters violently clashed with supporters of the president in Berkeley, Calif. Saturday, after a planned “March 4 Trump” demonstration descended into chaos.

At least ten people were arrested, according to the Los Angeles Times, and dozens were bloodied and scarred after the mayhem subsided. The rally, one of many pro-Trump marches that took place across the country, started at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Civic Center Park which is less than a mile from the campus of University of California, Berkeley.

The Trump supporters marched several blocks, and were met by a group of counter-demonstrators when the fighting broke out, according to a spokesman for the city of Berkeley.

WATCH:

(Sean Moody/The Daily Caller News Foundation via YouTube)

The video shows a group of masked men in black charging at a man holding an American flag. The anti-Trump protesters appear to be attacking men and women wearing pro-Trump apparel and waving the American flag.

The fighting escalated when self-proclaimed anarchists, dressed in black and sporting masks and bandannas, stopped traffic and mixed in with the Trump supporters, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Two masked anti-Trump protesters were captured on video trying to set an American flag on fire, while the Chronicle reported that people opposed to Trump threw eggs and burned both the American flag, and the iconic, red “Make America Great Again” hats.

Among the items confiscated from the crowd were metal pipes, baseball bats, two-by-four blocks of wood and bricks, according to the Washington Post.

The pro-Trump rally in Berkeley coincided with similar pro-Trump rallies staged across the country March 4th in support of the president. Similar events took place in Lansing, Mich., Washington, D.C., and dozens of other cities.

“These people just want to fight,” said Nancy Chase, a Trump supporter in Berkeley. “They are anarchists in black, and it’s not what we are about. I just want to stand up for liberty.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].