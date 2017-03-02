WATCH: Here’s 7 Things Democrats Didn’t Stand For During Trump’s Address To Congress

Democrats refused to stand and applaud multiple times during President Donald Trump’s hour-long Tuesday night address to Congress.

A few things Trump spoke to Congress about included creating jobs for the country’s citizens, immigration reform, bolstering the military, lowering drug prices and returning power to the states.

Democrats, in response, refused to react when Trump mentioned America and putting Americans back to work.

WATCH:

They also remained impassive when Trump spoke about securing the American border and saluting the flag.

