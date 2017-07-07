WATCH: GOP Governor Forced To Fact-Check Left-Wing Media’s ‘100 Percent False’ Reporting

Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens called out by name specific news organizations for spreading what he called “literally fake news” about a Republican bill that established protections for pro-lifers in the state.

Reporters and left-wing activists spread the false claim that the bill allowed employers to discriminate against women who use birth control or had an abortion.

Newsweek, for example, was forced to retract its story about the bill, which was passed during a special legislature session to “protect the lives of the innocent unborn and protect women’s health.”

What the legislation actually did was establish protections for pregnancy care centers and prevented people being forced to “directly or indirectly participate in abortion” if it’s contrary to their religious beliefs or moral convictions.

Greitens was not happy that the media spread false information about the bill and posted a video on Wednesday blasting the shoddy reporting. Greitens called out by name Newsweek, a feminist website and The San Francisco Gate for giving the public information that is “100 percent false.”

“The liberal media is spreading lies about conservatives in Missouri,” he wrote in an accompanying post. “It’s literally fake news.”

