WATCH: Golden Knights hold moving ceremony to honor Las Vegas shooting victims, first responders

LAS VEGAS — On a night when the community was supposed to celebrate the Vegas Golden Knights it was the Golden Knights celebrating the lives of others.

In a 40-minute pregame ceremony, the NHL’s newest team paid tribute to the victims of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history and to the first responders whose actions saved many.

Instead of the normal player introductions associated with the franchise’s first home game, the Golden Knights introduced doctors, nurses, firemen, police officers and paramedics, who walked onto the ice accompanied by a player. – READ MORE