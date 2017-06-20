WATCH: Gingrich Unloads On MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, Drops Perfect One-Liner

FOLLOW US!



Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich appeared on the Fox News show “Justice with Judge Jeanine” Saturday, where he shot back at MSNBC host Joe Scarborough’s claims that he was shilling for President Donald Trump to secure a job for his wife Callista.

“Now we know to the degree of which Joe [Scarborough] is a prostitute that apparently he would do that,” Gingrich shot at the “Morning Joe” host.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Scarborough has been ramping up his attacks on Gingrich over the past week, accusing the Trump surrogate of selling his soul in return for political influence. Here is part of the twitter exchange that took place between the two former congressmen.

The brazen redefinition of Mueller’s task tells you how arrogant the deep state is and how confident it is it can get away with anything — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) June 15, 2017

Muelleris now clearly the ti[p of the deep state spear aimed at destroying or at a minimum undermining and crippling the Trump presidency. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) June 15, 2017

Newt, whatever you think you’re getting in return for obsequiously sliming an American hero, I guarantee you it’s not worth it. Stop. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 15, 2017

This is grotesque and fans the flames of rage among the unbalanced. What exactly is the price of an ambassadorship these days? https://t.co/zOkf4Pi91z — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 15, 2017

Gingrich said that he would never trade his views for political power and that he was an adamant supporter of Trump long before he secured the oval office.

“My record of being for Trump is clear. It’s unending. I just wrote a book, Understanding Trump. I am deeply committed to this presidency because I think we need to shake up Washington,” he said.

Gingrich added that outlets like CNN, The Washington Post and The New York Times are relying on anonymous sources within the government to leak classified information, and if they can’t win the argument with facts, they will try to “destroy the debater.”

Gingrich closed saying, “I would challenge Joe Scarborough, who knows me pretty darn well to be honest about this.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].