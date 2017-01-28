Politics TV
WATCH: Fox host confronts Dem who called Trump an illegitimate president. You can almost hear the crickets
Fox News host Jesse Watters confronted Rep. John Lewis (R-Ga.) Friday over the claim he made earlier this month that President Donald Trump was not legitimately elected.
Watters introduced himself and the two shook hands, but Lewis made it clear early on in the exchange that he was running “very late” and wasn’t able to talk. Watters, though, promised to “make it quick” and continued with his first question. – READ MORE