WATCH: Former Gov Slams Washington Post As Fake News

Former New Hampshire governor John Sununu slammed the Washington Post Monday, alleging the newspaper “doesn’t print truth” but instead just repeats what is told to them.

Sununu was responding to a statement by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein that encouraged people to be wary of fake news about the administration.

“Americans should exercise caution before accepting as true any stories attributed to anonymous ‘officials,’” Rosenstein said in a statement on June 15.

Fox News’ Bill Hemmer asked Sununu during a Monday interview, “Why is it necessary for [Rosenstein] to make that statement?”

“Well, I think he’s trying to warn people that if you’re relying on leaks, you have problems,” Sununu said. “As [former executive editor] Ben Bradlee used to tell his people at the Washington Post, the Washington Post doesn’t print truth, the Washington Post prints what people tell it.”

“Anybody can get something in the press if they purport to be coming from some kind of authority,” Sununu explained.

