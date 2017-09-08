WATCH: First Attack Ad Of The 2020 Presidential Campaign

The right-wing Committee For Israel is officially running the first ad of the 2020 presidential race, and it slams New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker for “throwing Israel under the bus.”

“Stabbings, shootings, suicide bombings. Israelis and Americans killed by Palestinian terrorists, and we’re paying for it,” the ad begins. “American tax dollars have been going to pay salaries to these jailed killers for decades. Finally, Democrats and Republicans are coming together to stop it.”

WATCH:

The ad then claims that Booker betrayed Israel by voting against the Taylor Force Act in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, a bill that sought to severely cut back State Department financial aid to the Palestinian Authority.

“But not Cory Booker. He ran here as a friend to Israel,” the ad says. “Just four years later he’s eyeing a run for president and throwing Israel under the bus. Call Booker. Tell him we noticed.”

Booker argued that, although the measure would limit foreign aid to the group that regularly makes payments to families of known terrorists, it would also destabilize the region.

“There have long been mixed signals and conflicting recommendations from both U.S. and Israeli national security officials about whether the bill would achieve its desired ends without worsening the security situation,” Booker said at the time of the vote.

“As recently as the day before the vote there was confusion among State Department officials over provisions in the bill and exactly what impact they would have on Israel’s security and the stability of the region,” he explained.

The ads are scheduled to run across the state of New Jersey, and the budget of the ad campaign wasn’t released. The group also plans to run a print ad that asks readers, “Why does Cory Booker support paying terrorists?”

Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer and Ben Cardin supported the Taylor Force Act.

