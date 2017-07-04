WATCH: Feds Spend $27,009 on Fireworks Safety Video

FOLLOW US!



The Consumer Product Safety Commission held its annual fireworks safety demonstration on the national mall last Tuesday, where the federal agency blows up dummies and warns of the dangers of sparklers.

The government’s tips this year include: Do not put bottle rockets on top of your head or look directly over a mortar shell. Little girls should also not light their friends’ dresses on fire with a sparkler.

The agency spent $27,009 for video production services on June 26, the day before the demonstration, according to a contract. The funding went to CACI Inc. Federal, the same company it used to produce and provide by satellite to local television stations for its fire safety video in 2015

WATCH:

READ MORE: