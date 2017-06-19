WATCH: Father of North Korean Hostage Criticizes Obama, MSNBC Says He’s Not ‘Politically Sophisticated’ (VIDEO)

During a 10 a.m. press conference on Thursday, Fred Warmbier, the father of freed North Korean hostage Otto Warmbier, thanked the Trump administration for aiding in the release of his son while voicing his displease with the Obama administration’s handling of the situation. In the coverage on MSNBC that followed, Warmbier’s comments were dismissed as “rhetoric” from “someone who isn’t necessarily politically sophisticated.”

WATCH: