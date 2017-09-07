True Pundit

WATCH: Even CNN Is Mocking Hillary For Visiting Wisconsin On Her Book Tour

Posted on
Even CNN is mocking Hillary Clinton for visiting Wisconsin and Michigan for her book tour after failing to campaign hard in those states during the 2016 election.

While reporting excerpts from “What Happened,” CNN host John King tentatively asked his panel, “Is it snarky to raise this question?”

“On [Clinton’s] book tour she’s going to Michigan and Wisconsin. Really? Really?” King asked sarcastically as the panel awkwardly chuckled.

“I’m not sure how many friends she has out there,” Michael Bender, a Wall Street Journal reporter, chimed in. “But…finally, right, she gets out there and she can see some of Trump country.”

“I guess that’s a little mean but that’s just a fact,” King conceded. “If she had been to Wisconsin and Michigan maybe during the campaign…but we’ll leave that for another day.”

WATCH:

MSNBC also mocked Clinton last week over her visit to Wisconsin, with commentator Charlie Sykes joking, “at least she found Wisconsin.”

