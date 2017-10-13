WATCH: ESPN host accuses NFL owner of having a ‘plantation mindset’ over protests

An ESPN host excoriated the owner of the Dallas Cowboys for demanding that his players stand for the national anthem.

Wilbon made the comments to Dan Patrick on his show.

“They wanted the heat off their behinds, and so they did what they did in many cases,” he said of the NFL owners who kneeled with players. “Not all of them, but some of them and Jerry Jones seemed to be the ringleader. And now he’s saying he’s gonna suspend any player who doesn’t stand, well suppose they all don’t stand — what’s he gonna do? Suspend the whole team? Is he gonna forfeit the game?” – READ MORE