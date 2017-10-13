WATCH: Ellison Refuses to Say Whether DNC Will Return Its Contributions From Harvey Weinstein

Democratic National Committee vice chair Keith Ellison would not say Wednesday whether the DNC would return all of its contributions from Harvey Weinstein, the movie mogul facing decades of sexual harassment and assault allegations.

Weinstein is a longtime Democratic donor who has bundled and donated millions of dollars to prominent Democratic candidates, and he’s given $300,000 to the DNC. However, the DNC announced last week it was only donating $30,000 of that money. Furthermore, the groups getting the money were pro-Democratic organizations Higher Heights, Emily’s List, and Emerge America.

Other Democrats have stated they are donating Weinstein’s contributions. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D., Conn.) said anyone who received donations from Weinstein should give it to groups helping victims of sexual assault. – READ MORE