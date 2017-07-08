True Pundit

President Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., posted a video on Instagram on Saturday morning showing the president launching a rocket at the CNN logo.

WATCH:

One of he best I've seen. 😂😂😂 #Repost @oldrowofficial ・・・ Hey @cnn we heard you like memes 😎👌🏻🐜🌶🔥 s p i c y b o i A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on Jul 8, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

The meme was first created by The Daily Caller’s chief video editor, Richard McGinnis, who posted it to Twitter on Friday.

WATCH:

A popular Instagram and Twitter account, Old Row Official, appears to have used the video from McGinnis’ tweet and passed it off as their own. It was there that Don Jr. found the video and reposted it on Instagram. Old Row denied to TheDC that they used McGinnis’ video, saying that a follower submitted it to them.

Don Jr’s post is similar to the one his father posted last Sunday, which showed him body-slamming the CNN logo, much to the horror of journalists.

WATCH:

Trump and CNN have had an often contentious relationship, as the network has been especially critical of the president. Trump has taken to calling the network “fake news” and “fraud news” and seemed to revel in the network’s credibility crisis following a botched story about one of his advisers that led to the resignations of two editors and a reporter.

Don Jr’s post will likely provoke a negative reaction among journalists, many of whom claimed that President Trump’s body-slam tweet was inciting violence against reporters. Don Jr. captioned his post on Saturday: “One of [the] best I’ve seen.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].