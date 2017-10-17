WATCH: Dog Cries with Joy as Air National Guard Member Comes Home

A dog was overcome with excitement to see his owner, an Air National Guard member, when she came home from a recent deployment, according to a video.

Master Sgt. Lisa Todaro arrived back home in East Hartford, Connecticut, from a six-month deployment, but was not expecting her four-legged friend to be waiting for her on the other side of the door, WTIC reported.

Her dog, Zeus, stood on the other side of the door wiggling his tail in anticipation. Once Todaro walked through the door, Zeus licked her face and squealed with joy.