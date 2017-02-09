WATCH: Desperate MSNBC Already Asking Liz Warren About Running For President

It has been less than 24 hours since Sen. Elizabeth Warren was reprimanded in the Senate, and MSNBC is already asking if she’s going to run for president.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shut down Warren Tuesday for violating Senate floor rules over a speech she gave against Sen. Jeff Sessions’ attorney general confirmation. Democrats were collectively horrified that McConnell enforced the Senate rules; Sen. Bernie Sanders and others read a letter from Coretta Scott King on the floor in protest. King urged the Senate not to confirm Sessions as a federal judge in 1986.

MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt was interviewing Warren Wednesday when she gushed, “Did Republicans do you a favor? Is this a first step in your 2020 presidential campaign?”

Warren barely acknowledged the question, instead continuing to attack Republicans and Sessions: “Republicans have said in effect about Jeff sessions, they don’t want to hear the facts. And you know, that’s on them. You don’t want to hear the facts, then go tell that to the American people.”

The Massachusetts senator’s popularity has plunged since 2016. Forty-four percent of registered Massachusetts voters believe Warren “deserves reelection,” and her favorability rating has fallen from a high of 69 percent in June 2016 to 51 percent in January 2017. She’s up for re-election in 2018.

(DAILY CALLER)

