WATCH: Dem Senator Calls Conservative Justices ‘Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse’

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D., Hawaii) called Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch, Samuel Alito, and Clarence Thomas “the three horsemen of the apocalypse” on MSNBC on Monday as she decried President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning travel from six nations in the Middle East and North Africa.

