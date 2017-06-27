True Pundit

WATCH: Dem Senator Calls Conservative Justices ‘Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse’

Posted on by
Sen. Mazie Hirono (D., Hawaii) called Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch, Samuel Alito, and Clarence Thomas “the three horsemen of the apocalypse” on MSNBC on Monday as she decried President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning travel from six nations in the Middle East and North Africa.

  • democrat CockRoach

    Poor DUMBO democrats WHINE away idiots.

  • Honest_Lady

    Isn’t it “four horsemen of the apocalypse”? Three, just sounds ignorant. They can’t even sound smart using analogies.