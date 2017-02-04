Politics Security TV
WATCH: Dem Congresswoman Calls Violent Riots at Berkeley a ‘Beautiful Sight’
Democratic Rep. Val Demings (Fla.) said on Thursday that the violent riots that took place at the University of California, Berkley the prior night were a “beautiful sight.”
Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos, a vocal Donald Trump supporter, was scheduled to speak at UC Berkley on Wednesday night, but the event had to be canceled due to violent protests from students and other activists. – READ MORE
-
Frank Langone