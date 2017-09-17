WATCH: Curt Schilling SLAMS CNN On Air For ‘Hatred Of Our President,’ Lying ‘Time And Time Again’

A CNN broadcast Saturday got heated after Curt Schilling blasted CNN for its reporting.

Schilling was brought onto the program “Smerconish” to discuss the controversy of ESPN’s Jemele Hill and her criticisms of President Trump. Schilling himself was previously fired from ESPN for social media posts that some saw as being offensive to transgender people.

The program devolved when Schilling and CNN host Michael Smerconish got into an argument over Schilling’s old social media posts about transgender bathrooms. – READ MORE