WATCH: Crooked Bernie Sanders Says Investigation Of His Wife Is Politically Motivated

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said on CNN Tuesday that he thinks the investigation into his wife for alleged bank fraud is politically motivated.

According to CBS News, both Sanders and his wife are under investigation by the FBI for loans Jane Sanders obtained while she was the president of Burlington College. Jane Sanders served as president from 2004-2011 and is accused of bankrupting the college by falsifying a loan application.

CNN host Erin Burnett asked Sanders whether or not he knew his wife was being investigated by the FBI, but did not acknowledge that he was also part of the probe.

Sanders angrily responded that the allegations against his wife must be politically motivated because the complaint was started by Brady Toensing, a chairman for the Trump campaign in Vermont. He did not indicate that he was aware of a federal investigation into himself or his wife.

“My wife is about the most honest person I know,” Sanders said, scoffing and cutting off Burnett’s initial question. “All I will tell you now, Erin, is that it is a sad state of affairs in America, you not only have politicians being destroyed publicly…when you go after people’s wives that is pathetic.”

According to Toensing, the investigation was started right away under “President Obama, his Attorney General, and his U.S. Attorney, all of whom are Democrats.”

Burnett tried to follow up with Sanders, wanting to know if he was aware that his wife was under an FBI investigation, but he refused to go much deeper than his first response.

“That’s all that I want to say and we’ll let it play out,” he said. “But, it’s fairly pathetic that when people are involved in public life, its not only they get attacked but their wives and their families get attacked.”

