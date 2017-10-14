WATCH: College football players, fans sing ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ after PA system fails

FOLLOW US!



It was just another college football game on Saturday in Hartford, Connecticut, until just before kickoff, an announcement came over the loud speakers that there would be no playing of the national anthem.

Everyone was on the field, the coin toss had just happened, and players had their helmets off, standing at attention, ready for the anthem to be played, Coach Jeff Devanney told Fox News.

But after a few moments of silence, it was announced the PA system failed – and there would be no playing of the Anthem.

Trinity senior fullback Ethan Suraci told Fox News the silence “felt like forever, honestly. You could hear the crowd and the opposing team” expressing disappointment over the announcement. – READ MORE