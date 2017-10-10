WATCH: CNN’s Wolf Blitzer CAN’T STOP Asking About Russia In Interview

CNN host Wolf Blitzer repeatedly asked about Russia in an interview with RNC chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel Monday.

Blitzer asked McDaniel, “What’s your reaction to the news reports that are out there now that Russian-linked Facebook ads specifically targeted voters in Michigan in the presidential election in 2016 to hurt Hillary Clinton’s campaign, to create some chaos and in the end, to help Donald Trump?”

