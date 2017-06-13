True Pundit

WATCH: CNN’s Stelter Bemoans ‘Inherent Distrust’ The Public Has With Media

In one of the last segments on Sunday’s Reliable Sources, CNN host Brian Stelter spent nearly four and half minutes whining about the public, specifically Trump supporters, who don’t believe the news media. “If you don’t believe the ‘media,’ then you probably don’t believe that the Trump administration has had a dysfunctional few months,” he chided at the start of the segment. “If you don’t believe the ‘media,’ you might not believe Russia’s meddling in last year’s election is a very big deal.

