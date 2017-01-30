Politics TV
WATCH: CNN’s Blitzer Cues Up Dem to Claim Trump ‘Trying to Enhance Voter Suppression’
As Maryland Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings appeared as a guest on CNN’s The Situation Room, after the Democratic congressman claimed that some minorities are “being denied the right to vote,” host Wolf Blitzer not only did not give any pushback to his assertions, but encouraged him to go even further by asking if he believes those who allege that President Trump is “looking for ways to enhance voter suppression by calling for greater ID laws.” – READ MORE