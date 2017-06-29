True Pundit

WATCH: CNN Reporter Thinks Trump Admin Is Endangering Media, Compares to ‘War Zone’

Posted on by
CNN has become a self-serving propaganda mill for journalists the past few months, reaching a new level of shamelessness. Wednesday’s New Day ran the headline, “TRUMP WHITE HOUSE INTENSIFIES WAR WITH MEDIA,” with reporter Clarissa Ward (filling in for co-host Alisyn Camerota) worrying that by labeling the media as fake and such, that the White House is putting the lives of journalists in danger:

WATCH:

  • Scattergood Baines

    She’s doing more than comparing, she’s announcing that any reporter in the Muslim world who gets raped (Lara Logan), beheaded (James Foley) assaulted by rioting blacks (CNN, Fox reporters attacked during Ferguson protests) or attacked by their anti-Trump comrades (Jewish reporter attempts to interview ANTIFA, gets chased away and called a Nazi!will now be Trump’s fault) will now be Trump’s fault.

    Easy call.

  • Gib74

    At what point does it become “reckless” you lying COONT??

    Whenever CNN opens it’s mouth…

  • Trey Von Dinkis

    Trump HAS the RIGHT to DEFEND himself.

    You print LIES, smears, false accusations, make overt THREATS against him AND his family??
    YEP – He has the right to DEFEND himself – 24/7/365 – and call you Fake News.
    End of Story…

  • JoanieBaloney

    Well, if Hillary had been elected we would of had a drunk president stumbling around the WH and a First Hubby humping every thing that came through the front door.