WATCH: CNN, MSNBC Double Down On Climate Change Arguments For Hurricane Irma

FOLLOW US!



If you thought CNN and MSNBC were done with climate change arguments after Hurricane Harvey, gear up for round two with Hurricane Irma.

Amateur climatologists–otherwise known as news anchors–on the two cable networks are predicting that storms will grow in size and intensity because of the warming of oceans over time. This applies to Hurricane Irma, one of the strongest storms to ever form in the Atlantic Ocean.

“Irma is one of the most powerful hurricanes in history and it could create one of the largest mass evacuations in US history,” CNN’s Alisyn Camerota explained. “So is this hurricane a sign of things to come and is climate change playing a role in more intense hurricanes?”

“You and I have talked about this before, there’s a lot of arguments in the literature about climate modeling, climate change, and hurricanes, but what we do know is that the water is on average warmer and that produces more energy,” opined MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.

WATCH:

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].