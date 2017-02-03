True Pundit

WATCH: CNN Guest Claims Berkeley Rioters Were Actually Secret Right-Wingers Affiliated With Breitbart

Former Clinton Secretary of Labor and Berkeley professor of public policy Robert Reich tells CNN he has heard rumors that “right-wingers” instigated violence at the university on Wednesday night.

“Those people were not Berkeley students. They were outsiders, agitators, I’ve never seen them before,” he said. “There’s rumors that they were right wingers. – READ MORE

 

  • patriot7080

    Just shows, the Clinton crime family hires people with low I.Q.

  • (deplorable) gabwin

    Robert Reich. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

  • jubadoobai

    Reich is too short (4′ 8″) to see above the crowd, and the terrorists were wearing masks. How could he know they were not students, and what proof does he have they were Conservatives? If Reich saw the riots, why didn’t he try to stop them?

  • DeplorAble

    Is this guy for real? Please show us the Republicans who are rioting, burning & looting in the streets.