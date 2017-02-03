Politics TV
WATCH: CNN Guest Claims Berkeley Rioters Were Actually Secret Right-Wingers Affiliated With Breitbart
Former Clinton Secretary of Labor and Berkeley professor of public policy Robert Reich tells CNN he has heard rumors that “right-wingers” instigated violence at the university on Wednesday night.
“Those people were not Berkeley students. They were outsiders, agitators, I’ve never seen them before,” he said. “There’s rumors that they were right wingers. – READ MORE
