WATCH: CNN Cuts Off Black Trump Supporter When He Answers ‘White Guilt’ Question

FOLLOW US!



A CNN broadcast Saturday cut off an African-American Trump supporter in the middle of answering a question about “white guilt” posed by a reporter.

“I [have seen] one shirt that said ‘no white guilt,’ things like that. I mean, there have been some messages that might not be that open to folks from diverse perspectives. What would your message be to folks like that?”

– READ MORE