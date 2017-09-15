Entertainment Politics TV
WATCH: CNN Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain Says He Would Poison Trump’s Food
TV foodie Anthony Bourdain told paparazzi outside an airport that if he was asked to cater a dinner for President Donald Trump, he would poison the food.
But then the TMZ stringer asked what Bourdain would serve if he was asked to cater a dinner for President Trump.
Bourdain answered simply, “Hemlock,” appearing to admit he would poison the president if given the chance. – READ MORE
Breitbart