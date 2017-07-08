WATCH: CNN Appalled Trump Talking Politics Overseas, Saw No Problem When Obama Did

(NewsBusters) CNN’s New Day started Thursday off with an extraordinarily hypocritical attack on President Trump. Co-host Chris Cuomo criticized the President for talking politics overseas: “The idea of the President of the United States. And again, usually, customarily, you go across to trumpet American values. You leave somewhat of the political interplay here at home. He didn’t do that.”

CNN Political Analyst John Avlon expressed agreement before Cuomo then complained about Trump criticizing the decision to go into Iraq. No commentary is needed to point out the hypocrisy there. It is amazing the media is actually going after Trump for not trumpeting “American values” after we saw President Obama’s disdain for America on full display in country and abroad for eight long years. – READ MORE

WATCH:

