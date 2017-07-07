WATCH: CNN Analysts Scramble to Deny Trump Economic Revival

(NewsBusters) During an economic panel discussion on CNN’s New Day Tuesday, John Berman and his guests presented highly opinionated and inaccurate economic perspective as consensus—and took every opportunity to criticize President Trump in their ostensibly apolitical analysis. In preparation for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy report to Congress and the U.S. Department of Labor’s June employment report, both set to be released this Friday, the panel opined critically on Trump’s impact on the economy over the first half of 2017 with no balancing voice in Trump’s defense. – READ MORE

