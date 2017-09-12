WATCH: Clinton Disses Putin For Being White

“White” was the first negative characteristic Hillary Clinton listed in a criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin in a Sunday-published interview with CBS’ Jane Pauley:

What they’re looking at is a white authoritarian leader who has murdered journalists and his political enemies, who runs a regime of repression, who makes aggressive moves against neighboring countries, who considers himself an adversary to us: the United States of America.

Putin opposed Clinton’s self-described advocacy for “democracy” and the “rule of law,” said Clinton, pushing the narrative of Putin preferring Donald Trump over her during last year’s presidential election. – READ MORE