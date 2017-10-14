WATCH: Clinton Dismisses Sexual Misconduct Claims Against Her Husband as Already ‘Litigated’

The issue arose during an interview with the BBC, where Clinton addressed the sexual abuse and harassment claims being made against Harvey Weinstein, a longtime Democratic bundler and donor, the Daily Caller reported .

The BBC’s Andrew Marr asked Clinton about the town hall debate last year where Trump invited Juanita Broaddrick, Paula Jones, and Kathleen Willey to attend; all three women have accused her husband of various forms of sexual abuse or harassment. Broaddrick has long alleged the former president raped her in 1978.

Marr noted Clinton “dismissed” them in her book What Happened about the 2016 campaign, asking if that was a wise course of action. – READ MORE