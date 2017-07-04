WATCH: Celebrate The Fourth Of July With These Epic Videos From The US Military

There’s no better way to celebrate Independence Day than to honor the nation’s armed forces, so check out the commemorative videos from the Marine Corps, Navy, Army and Air Force below to help get into the patriotic spirit.

The Marine Corps video features Marines fighting for the country throughout history, with a speech from President John F. Kennedy in the background.

WATCH:

The Army’s video takes a more traditional approach, featuring an excerpt from “America The Beautiful” and a soldier standing in front of the U.S. Capitol building with fireworks overhead.

WATCH:

No Fourth of July is complete without the National Anthem, so be sure to check out the Navy’s video featuring a beautiful rendition by a U.S. sailor.

WATCH:

If you prefer a more modern take on the Anthem, check out the Air Force’s “Sounds of Freedom” video which loops the country’s aircraft sounds with the classic song.

WATCH:

Happy Fourth of July!

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].