Politics Security TV
WATCH: Car Plows Through ‘Anti-Fascists’ After They Jump on Hood During Berkeley Riot
BREAKING: Driver trying to get through rioters at UC Berkeley runs down rioter as he continues destroying his car… pic.twitter.com/BznjBTFMRl
— John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) February 2, 2017
A car plowed through a crowd of rioting “anti-fascists” on Wednesday, after they started to jump on the vehicle’s hood in protest of Breitbart Senior Editor MILO’s show at UC Berkeley.
The car drove through a sea of rioters, catching one of them on its hood, as it made its way down the packed street in Berkeley, California. – READ MORE