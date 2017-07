WATCH: Can you pass the U.S. citizenship exam? These college students failed miserably

On Saturday evening’s episode of “Watters’ World” on the Fox News Channel, in honor of the Independence Day holiday, host Jesse Watters aired a remarkable video of him asking basic U.S. citizenship test questions to college students at Arizona State University. It’s fair to say most of these students wouldn’t pass the citizenship exam, but how well would you perform?

WATCH:

