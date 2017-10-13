Politics TV
WATCH: Border Wall Prototypes Almost Complete
Border wall prototype construction enters its final days along the United States’ Southwest border in San Diego, CA.
Once complete, the government will run a series of tests on each prototype, checking for anti-climbing, anti-breaching, and anti-digging capabilities, among other things.
Can’t wait!
I hope they will bury seismograph detectors so that tunnel digging will be at a minimum
can’t wait for the ribbon cutting #MAGA