WATCH: Border Wall Prototypes Almost Complete

Border wall prototype construction enters its final days along the United States’ Southwest border in San Diego, CA.

Once complete, the government will run a series of tests on each prototype, checking for anti-climbing, anti-breaching, and anti-digging capabilities, among other things.

