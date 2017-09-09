WATCH: Bernie Sanders Mocks Hillary’s Claim That He Stole Her Policy Ideas

FOLLOW US!



The truce forged last summer between Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton appears to have ended, thanks to Clinton’s new book about why she lost the presidential election.

In an interview on MSNBC on Thursday, Sanders addressed Clinton’s claim in the book, “What Happened,” that the democratic socialist borrowed her policy ideas and added a progressive twist to them.

MSNBC host Chris Hayes read from Clinton’s tome, which hits stands on Tuesday.

“No matter how bold and progressive my policy proposals were…Bernie would come out with something even bigger, loftier, and leftier — regardless of whether it was realistic or not,” Clinton writes.

Clinton cited a joke made by a top aide on the campaign trail comparing Sanders’ policy proposals to a scene in the movie “There’s Something About Mary” in which “a deranged hitchhiker” came up with a plan to improve on an “eight-minute abs” exercise routine by marketing “seven-minute abs.”

“It’s the same, just quicker,” writes Clinton.

Sanders shot back at the former secretary of state during his interview with Hayes.

“Bernie Sanders just stole all of Hillary Clinton’s ideas!” said Sanders, offering an interpretation of Clinton’s book.

“Does anybody really believe that?” he asked. “The truth is, and the real story is that the ideas we brought forth during that campaign, which was ‘so crazy and so radical,’ have increasingly become mainstream.”

Sanders noted that unlike Clinton, he pushed for a $15 an hour minimum wage, a Medicare for all plan, and tuition-free college.

“So what I’m saying here…is that many of the ideas that we are talking about that Secretary Clinton and others said, ‘oh, those are too far out,’ they are the ideas that are sweeping America, that most Americans now support,” Sanders told Hayes.

WATCH:

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].