WATCH: Bernie Sanders Continues Dodging Questions On FBI Investigation Into His Wife

Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared on MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes” Thursday, receiving pressure from an FBI investigation into him and his wife, Jane Sanders, regarding whether the couple abused their power to commit bank fraud and secure a $10 million loan.

Sanders’ wife is accused of falsifying the loan application while serving as President of the Burlington College to secure funds for a campus expansion. The college only generated an annual endowment of $4 million, and it inevitably went bankrupt. Jane Sanders hired two high-priced attorneys last week from Washington to represent her in the case. The media largely ignored the issue during last year’s presidential primary, but The Daily Caller News Foundation closely followed the situation in March 2015.

Hayes confirmed that Bernie Sanders and his wife had retained legal counsel, and asked point blank if he had abused his senatorial power to obtain the loan.

“And do you know where that allegation came from? That allegation came from the vice-chairman of the Vermont Republican party and Donald Trump’s Vermont campaign state director,” Bernie Sanders replied. “That is an absolute lie.”

“That’s what you expect from the Trump administration and people associated with Donald Trump,” he added.

He pivoted further away from the FBI probe, saying, “These people do not choose to debate the real issues facing the American people. Whether it’s the disastrous health care bill, whether it’s climate change, whether it’s their attack on women’s rights or so many other issues.”

Bernie Sanders was seen as a revolutionary candidate by the left when he claimed that he would be a check against the big banks and dump billions into new government programs. However, the details of this recent probe and his public responses paint a different picture.

“It is a sad state of affairs in America, not only when we have politicians being destroyed public, when their are attacks against elected officials,” the senator told CNN’s Erin Burnett Tuesday. “But you go after your wife, people’s wives, that is pretty pathetic. And that’s where we are right now and that’s about all that I’m going to say.”

