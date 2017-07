WATCH: Ben Shapiro uses facts to skewer Linda Sarsour supporter who defends call for jihad against Trump

(The Blaze) A panel between conservative commentator Ben Shapiro and a representative for the Council on American-Islamic Relations blew up Friday.

The discussion came on Fox News and centered around controversial comments that Shariah law advocate Linda Sarsour recently made, when she called on Americans to wage “jihad” against President Donald Trump. – READ MORE

