WATCH: BBC Video by Racist Trans Model Brands White People ‘Most Violent and Oppressive Force of Nature on Earth’

The BBC has produced and aired a “take” by trans model Munroe Bergdorf, in which white people are excoriated as inherently racist and “the most violent and oppressive force of nature on earth”.

Bergdorf, who was previously given a platform by the BBC when cosmetics firm L’Oreal sacked them for similar racist comments, was speaking on the October 12th edition of the BBC This Week current affairs programme.

"What kind of country is modern Britain? No doubt it's a country that likes to think of itself as inclusive, but that depends on where you're standing," Bergdorf complained.