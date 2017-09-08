WATCH: Bannon Says He Will Be Trump’s ‘Wingman’ Outside The White House

FOLLOW US!



Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said he will be President Donald Trump’s “wingman” outside of the administration in an interview Thursday.

“I’m going to be his wingman outside for the entire time,” Bannon told CBS’s “60 Minutes.”

Bannon said that he is a “street fighter” and that he thinks that’s why he gets along with Trump so well.

WATCH:

“I’m a street fighter… I think that’s why Donald Trump and I get along so well” — Steve Bannon tells @CharlieRose https://t.co/bvpAtNL6oQ pic.twitter.com/dZwJIWGEVf — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 7, 2017

Bannon left the White House in August to return to Breitbart News. When asked if Breitbart would attack Trump, Bannon said they would not. “No, our purpose is to support Donald Trump,” he said.

“And destroy his enemies?” the host asked. “To make sure his enemies know that there’s no free shot on goal,” Bannon responded.

This was Bannon’s first on camera interview since his August 7th resignation from the White House.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].