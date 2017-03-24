Security World
WATCH: B-52 Bomber Turns ISIS Controlled Building Into Glass And Scrap Metal
We may never know what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object.
Thankfully — as evidenced by an unclassified video released of a coalition air strike taking place on March 10 outside of Mosul, Iraq — we do know what happens when a United States Air Force B-52 bomber opens up a can of whoop ass on a building full of ISIS fighters.
WATCH:
Watch how #USAF‘s B-52H bombed an #ISIL #Daesh HQ in #Mosul #Iraq on 10/03/2017. Op #InherentResolve #Inherent_Resolve. pic.twitter.com/E04oDiHNFN
— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) March 18, 2017
