WATCH: B-52 Bomber Turns ISIS Controlled Building Into Glass And Scrap Metal

We may never know what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object.

Thankfully — as evidenced by an unclassified video released of a coalition air strike taking place on March 10 outside of Mosul, Iraq — we do know what happens when a United States Air Force B-52 bomber opens up a can of whoop ass on a building full of ISIS fighters.

WATCH:

(DAILY CALLER)

