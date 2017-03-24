True Pundit

WATCH: B-52 Bomber Turns ISIS Controlled Building Into Glass And Scrap Metal

We may never know what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object.

Thankfully — as evidenced by an unclassified video released of a coalition air strike taking place on March 10 outside of Mosul, Iraq — we do know what happens when a United States Air Force B-52 bomber opens up a can of whoop ass on a building full of ISIS fighters.

WATCH:

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

  • Ron Walker

    I remember witnessing Arc Light strikes in ‘Nam….awesome and terrible.

  • RedPillPlease

    I seriously doubt this attack came from a B-52 as they were never designed for precision strikes. They are used primarily for carpet bombing missions which require a broad target area.