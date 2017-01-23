WATCH: At Trump’s inauguration, MSNBC hosts were still complaining about the Bush v. Gore SCOTUS decision

It’s been over sixteen years since the Supreme Court’s decision in Bush v. Gore ended the seemingly endless Florida recount and effectively sealed the 2000 presidential election for George W. Bush. However, the hosts of MSNBC’s inauguration day coverage on Friday revealed that they still aren’t ready to let Bush’s controversial victory go.

As the cameras showed the various dignitaries arriving for the inauguration ceremonies, former President George W. Bush was seen embracing all eight current Supreme Court justices. That's when the group of chortling MSNBC hosts decided to once again cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2000 election.