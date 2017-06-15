WATCH: Angry Residents Heckle London Mayor Outside Grenfell Tower

Residents and onlookers heckled London Mayor Sadiq Khan Thursday, saying the Grenfell Tower fire “could have been prevented.”

The inferno has claimed at least a dozen lives and injured 68. The actual number of wounded and dead is still uncertain as London authorities scramble to investigate. London residents were not happy with the pace of the investigation as they told Khan this disaster could have been evaded.

Before Khan spoke at the press conference outside the site of the fire, a voice off camera can be heard shouting, “Let me hear what he has to say. I want to hear this rubbish.”

Khan then said, “understandably the residents are very angry and concerned and have genuine questions that demand answers.”

He was cut off by a woman off camera who said, “Someone needs to be held accountable. These deaths could have been prevented.”

Khan has been called out before when he was criticized by President Donald Trump as well as London TV personality Piers Morgan for being an inept mayor who is soft on terrorism.

