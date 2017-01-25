WATCH: Al Gore Caught Riding In An SUV At Sundance Film Festival

(Daily Caller) Former Vice President Al Gore was caught entering an SUV at the Sundance Film Festival where he debuted the sequel to his 2006 environmental catastrophe film “An Inconvenient Truth.”

An undercover source for the website Climate Depot caught Gore on camera exiting a building in snowy Park City, Utah and entering a Chevy Suburban LT Saturday — the video was posted online Sunday.

Gore’s chauffeured SUV could be a “flew fuel” vehicle, meaning its engine can use multiple types of fuel, like ethanol. But even then, ethanol’s carbon footprint isn’t much better than gasoline’s when the entire production process is taken into account. Methanol

Climate Depot’s source asked Gore about his prediction at Sundance in 2006 the “a true planetary emergency” in the next decade due to global warming. Gore’s first “Inconvenient” film warned that carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels, including driving SUVs, were causing catastrophic global warming.

The source asked Gore what she should tell her friends about his failed prediction.

WATCH:

Gore recently debuted his long-awaited film “An Inconvenient Sequel” at Sundance. But critics tore into the film.

Vox’s Alissa Wilkinson wrote that watching the film was like viewing “a PBS special about Al Gore, in which he reminisces about the highs and lows of his political career.”

Wilkinson noted Gore’s film “was obviously hastily modified after Trump’s win in November” — most political pundits expected former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to win. No doubt, Gore sold his new movie as more optimistic than his first one.

But with Trump’s win, the “film grimly forces viewers to remember that Trump has always dismissed the idea of climate change wholesale,” Wilkinson wrote.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].