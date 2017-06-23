True Pundit

Wasserman Schultz Claims ‘DNC Was Never Contacted’ By FBI About Computer Hack

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D., Fla.) said Wednesday that while she was chair of the Democratic National Committee, she was never contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation about the DNC hack.

Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, who served during the Obama administration, had testified earlier that day the DNC rejected help from his department.

“At no point during my tenure at the DNC did anyone from the FBI or any other government agency contact or communicate with me about Russian intrusion on the DNC network,” Schultz said in a statement.

