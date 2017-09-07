Wasserman Schultz Aide Who Fled US Strikes A Deal To Return, Facing Charges

A former staffer for Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz who fled to Pakistan while under criminal investigation has struck a deal with federal officials to return to the U.S. to appear at an arraignment.

Two former Democratic staffers, Imran Awan and his wife Hina Alvi, both face charges of conspiracy and bank fraud. Alvi who has a warrant for her arrest, struck a deal with prosecutors that would allow her to return to the U.S. for a mandatory court date in October, according to new court documents.

“Because the Court has already scheduled defendant Awan’s continued status hearing for October 6, 2017, at 9:15 am, the government respectfully requests that the Court also summon defendant Alvi to appear for her arraignment on that date and time, or at the earliest available date for the Court thereafter,” the document reads.

The FBI arrested Awan after he wired nearly $300,000 to Pakistan and misrepresented the purpose. He had previously wired money to the country and was frantically liquidating multiple real estate properties on the day he was arrested, The Daily Caller News Foundation Investigative Group discovered in July.

Alvi moved to Pakistan after learning the family was the subject of a criminal investigation into their work as IT administrators for House Democrats. On the day of Imran’s arrest, the couple accepted a buyer for one house owned by Hina with an asking price of $618,000 (Hawkshead Dr.) and listed another property for sale at $200,000 (Pembrook Village), according to real estate records.

The FBI arrested Awan at Dulles International Airport July 24 as he was preparing to board a flight to Pakistan. When his wife Alvi left the U.S. for Pakistan in March. Federal authorities found more than $12,000 in cash hidden in a suitcase she took to the airport. She withdrew the couple’s three children from their schools and did not intend to return to the U.S., according to the FBI.

“Defendants AWAN and ALVI did unlawfully, willfully, and knowingly conspire, combine, confederate, and agree with each other to commit offenses against the United States,” including bank fraud, false statements, and unlawful monetary transactions, the court document alleges.

Awan and Alvi are set to see a judge on Oct. 6 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

