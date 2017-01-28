WashPost Concedes: Liberal Bias Claim ‘Has Documentary Backing’

In an online column about the mainstream media, The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple on Friday conceded that claims of liberal media bias have “documentary backing.” Wemple reported on efforts by New York Times editors to make their paper more diverse, though not necessarily ideologically changed.

In the Wemple story, the Media Research Center’s Tim Graham explained why it’s easier for Democrats to deal with like-minded journalists: “Conservatives and Republicans know this: It’s a lot easier for a Democrat to go out and face a room of 96 percent Democrats than it is for a Republican president to go out and face a room of 96 percent Democrats.” – READ MORE