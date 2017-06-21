True Pundit

Politics Security

WashPost Buries Illegal Status on Salvadoran Killer of Teenage Muslim Girl in Virginia

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

The liberal Washington Post underlined its reputation as a liberal rag on Tuesday by burying the immigration status of a man who killed a Muslim teenager in suburban northern Virginia. They wear “Democracy Dies in Darkness” T-shirts and then put anything in the “darkness” that’s inconvenient to their liberal agenda.

The front-page headline was “Police in Va. probe road rage in girl’s killing. There was a picture of the victim in her hijab. The alleged assailant appeared in the third paragraph of a story by Justin Jouvenal and Julie Zauzmer

READ MORE:

WashPost Buries Illegal Status on Salvadoran Killer of Teenage Muslim Girl in Virginia
WashPost Buries Illegal Status on Salvadoran Killer of Teenage Muslim Girl in Virginia

The liberal Washington Post underlined its reputation as a liberal rag on Tuesday by burying the immigration status of a man who killed a Muslim teenager in suburban northern Virginia. They wear "Democracy Dies in Darkness" T-shirts and then put anything in the "darkness" that's inconvenient to their liberal agenda. You had to read all…
NewsBusters NewsBusters

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter