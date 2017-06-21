WashPost Buries Illegal Status on Salvadoran Killer of Teenage Muslim Girl in Virginia

The liberal Washington Post underlined its reputation as a liberal rag on Tuesday by burying the immigration status of a man who killed a Muslim teenager in suburban northern Virginia. They wear “Democracy Dies in Darkness” T-shirts and then put anything in the “darkness” that’s inconvenient to their liberal agenda.

The front-page headline was “Police in Va. probe road rage in girl’s killing. There was a picture of the victim in her hijab. The alleged assailant appeared in the third paragraph of a story by Justin Jouvenal and Julie Zauzmer

